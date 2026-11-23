Experience the floodlit spectacle with Michaela Kirchgasser

When the skiing elite comes to Flachau in the new year, the Hermann Maier World Cup course will once again transform into a stage for thrilling moments. For the first time, two World Cup races are scheduled here in 2027: On January 4, the women will compete in the giant slalom, followed by the slalom on January 5. For both races, the “Krone” is giving away 50 pairs of tickets each, allowing you to cheer on the stars up close.