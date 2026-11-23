"Krone" Best Time
The “Krone” Makes Your Ski Season Legendary
Experience the best moments of the Ski World Cup—and with a little luck, share the slopes with real skiing legends! The “Krone” is giving away a total of 1,000 tickets for local World Cup highlights, as well as four exclusive “Krone” Best Time packages, each for four people. From Gosau to Flachau and Schladming all the way to Saalbach, thrilling races, unique experiences, and plenty of prizes await!
When the world’s best skiers compete on Austria’s legendary race courses, goosebumps are guaranteed. Thousands of fans, an electrifying atmosphere, and top athletic performances make the Alpine Ski World Cup an unforgettable experience year after year. During the 2026/27 winter season, you now have the opportunity to attend four Austrian World Cup stops in person—and with a little luck, even as a very special VIP guest!
In addition to a total of 1,000 tickets for the World Cup races, an exclusive “Krone” Best Time Package awaits one winner and three guests at each of the four venues. This package includes overnight stays in two double rooms, four tickets to the respective races, two-day ski passes, and high-quality prizes from Atomic, Ski Austria, and Gösser. The absolute highlight: a completely personalized skiing experience with an Austrian skiing legend!
Hit the slopes in Gosau with Michaela Dorfmeister
When the Ski World Cup stops in Gosau (Dachstein-West) at the end of December, winter sports fans can look forward to two exciting days of racing. The giant slalom is scheduled for December 28, followed by the slalom on December 29, where competitors will battle for the coveted podium spots. The “Krone” brings you right up close to the course and is giving away 75 pairs of tickets for each of the two events!
But that’s not all: a very special experience awaits the winners of the “Krone” Best Time Package for Gosau. Together with three guests, they’ll get to meet two-time Olympic champion Michaela Dorfmeister in person and hit the slopes with the Austrian skiing icon. During a joint tour of the giant slalom and slalom courses, “Dorfi” will share exciting insights into the world of elite sports. The package also includes the comprehensive “Best Time” package with accommodations, race tickets, ski passes, and numerous exclusive prizes.
TheHotel Grand Elisabeth in Bad Ischl ensures the perfect relaxation. Imperial flair meets fun on the slopes. At the Grand Elisabeth in the heart of Bad Ischl, guests can enjoy stylish rooms, a modern take on Salzkammergut cuisine, and a spa to unwind after a day on the slopes. The ski passes for the giveaway are provided by the Dachstein West ski resort.
Experience the floodlit spectacle with Michaela Kirchgasser
When the skiing elite comes to Flachau in the new year, the Hermann Maier World Cup course will once again transform into a stage for thrilling moments. For the first time, two World Cup races are scheduled here in 2027: On January 4, the women will compete in the giant slalom, followed by the slalom on January 5. For both races, the “Krone” is giving away 50 pairs of tickets each, allowing you to cheer on the stars up close.
Anyone who secures the “Krone” Best Time package for Flachau can look forward to a truly special experience. Together with three guests, you’ll hit the slopes with former ÖSV top skier Michaela Kirchgasser. “Kirchi” knows the Hermann Maier World Cup course inside and out and will show the winners the challenges the world’s best female athletes must overcome in their battle for the top spots. In addition to this personal meeting, the grand Best Time package naturally includes plenty of other highlights.
You’ll be staying atthe 4-star Hotel Hartl! From the hotel, it’s just a few minutes to the slopes. The entrance to the Snow Space Salzburg ski experience is just a few minutes’ walk from Hotel Hartl. Leave your skis overnight in our free ski storage right by the lift and hit the slopes carefree the next day. Snow Space Salzburg is providing the ski passes for the giveaway.
With two skiing legends on the Planai
The legendary Night Race is one of the absolute highlights of the Austrian ski season. Thousands of enthusiastic fans, a unique atmosphere, and spectacular runs create unforgettable moments every year. The giant slalom is scheduled for January 26, followed by the legendary men’s slalom on January 27. “Die Krone” is giving away 75 pairs of tickets for each race.
The winners of the “Krone” Best Time package for Schladming will get even closer to the action. They’ll get to hit the slopes with three guests and meet two former ÖSV stars: Reinfried Herbst and Manfred Pranger. The two celebrated numerous successes during their active careers and remain close friends to this day. During a joint run down the Planai, they’ll share exciting insights, tell personal anecdotes, and turn this World Cup visit into an experience that’s guaranteed to be remembered for a long time to come. The comprehensive Bestzeit package rounds out this special ski trip.
With Mirjam Puchner on the World Championship course in Saalbach
To wrap things up, another real highlight awaits all ski fans in Saalbach. The host city of the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships will once again be the setting for spectacular speed events at the end of February. The men’s downhill is scheduled for February 27, followed by the super-G on February 28. Anyone who wants to experience the thrill of these high-speed races live now has the chance to win 50 pairs of tickets for each event.
The “Krone” Best Time Package for Saalbach also promises an unforgettable experience. Along with three guests, the winners will meet Austrian speed specialist Mirjam Puchner. The Salzburg native knows the challenges of the course from personal experience and will demonstrate what matters most in the World Cup during a joint course inspection. The prize also includes overnight stays, admission tickets, ski passes, and the exclusive “Best Time” prizes.
What awaits the “Best Time” winners
With the four “Krone” Best Time packages, each winner and three guests can look forward to far more than just a typical World Cup visit.
- Overnight stays in two double rooms for a total of four people
- Four tickets to the respective World Cup races
- Four two-day ski passes
- Four pairs of high-quality skis from Atomic (Atomic Redster X9S Revoshock S or Cloud C12 Revoshock C) including bindings, as well as four helmets from Atomic with integrated goggles (Atomic Savor GT Visor HD)
- Four hoodies and four beanies from the official Ski Austria collection
- Four year’s supplies of Gösser beer, each consisting of twelve cases
- An exclusive experience with an Austrian skiing legend
Enter now and experience the Ski World Cup
Exclusively with the “Krone,” you now have the chance to be right in the thick of the action at the home Ski World Cup—and with a little luck, you could also be the winner of one of our Best Time packages! Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on December 7 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.