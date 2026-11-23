Former Executive in Munich
Politicians Appoint Former Airport Chief to Supervisory Board
Governor Thomas Stelzer and State Minister of Economic Affairs Christiane Frauscher (both ÖVP) are now getting serious: In the future, experts—not politicians—will oversee state-owned companies. At Linz Airport, a manager with international experience is set to take the helm on the supervisory board.
Politicians are getting serious: They are replacing politicians on the supervisory boards of state-owned companies with subject matter experts. Linz Airport is leading the way, where a man with a prominent reputation in the European aviation industry is set to take the helm: Michael Kerkloh (73), who led Munich Airport for 17 years. The second new member of the supervisory board will be Linz native Esther Hackl (44), who studied at the renowned Harvard Law School, among other institutions.
With Kerkloh, the state is bringing an internationally experienced airport manager to Upper Austria. The economist, who holds a Ph.D., led Munich Airport from 2002 to 2019; prior to that, he was the managing director of Hamburg Airport. He has also previously served on Lufthansa’s supervisory board. His contacts with international airlines are now expected to benefit Linz Airport. In addition, he brings experience in private investor participation in airports.
Esther Hackl is the second expert to join the supervisory board. Born in Linz in 1982, the lawyer graduated from Harvard Law School, among other institutions, and serves as chair of the supervisory board of the publicly traded motorhome manufacturer Knaus Tabbert. Professionally, she also works for the fintech company auxmoney. Her role in Linz will focus in particular on monitoring economic development and overseeing the planned investor entry.
As a state councilor, I shape the framework conditions for our economy and, as the owner’s representative, set clear strategic goals.
Landesrätin Christiane Frauscher, ÖVP
State politicians step down
The two new members replace former State Councilor for Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner and his successor, Christiane Frauscher. The latter previously served on the supervisory board as finance director but has now deliberately declined the position. “Politics sets the strategic direction; oversight lies in the hands of proven experts,” explains Governor Thomas Stelzer.
Frauscher emphasizes: “My understanding of politics includes a clear separation between political responsibility and corporate oversight.” That is why she has decided to no longer serve on any supervisory boards.
The new appointment comes at a crucial time: Linz Airport has been posting losses for years, and the state is currently seeking a strategic partner that could acquire up to 49 percent of the company. With the acquisition of the City of Linz’s previous shares, the supervisory board was reduced from six to three members. In addition to Kerkloh and Hackl, Andreas Winkelhofer, head of Upper Austria Tourism, remains on the board. Should a private investor come on board, the supervisory board could be expanded again.
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