The new appointment comes at a crucial time: Linz Airport has been posting losses for years, and the state is currently seeking a strategic partner that could acquire up to 49 percent of the company. With the acquisition of the City of Linz’s previous shares, the supervisory board was reduced from six to three members. In addition to Kerkloh and Hackl, Andreas Winkelhofer, head of Upper Austria Tourism, remains on the board. Should a private investor come on board, the supervisory board could be expanded again.