Weißmann is in despair:
“You’re killing me, you’re destroying my life”
Today, Friday, Roland Weißmann’s battle against his former employer, ORF, really gets underway at the Labor and Social Court. He will testify. Explosive witness statements to the police, which are in the possession of the “Krone,” also paint a very intriguing picture.
Today at the Labor and Social Court, the first major showdown in the ORF case will take place: Roland Weißmann, who is challenging his termination, will testify, as will his successor, Ingrid Thurnher. The circumstances surrounding Weißmann’s resignation following allegations of sexual harassment against an ORF employee will be examined.
As the “Krone” reported, the woman is under criminal investigation for aggravated extortion; the presumption of innocence applies. Everyone who played a role in Weißmann’s final days as ORF Director General has already been required to give a statement to the police. The transcripts paint a fascinating picture.
Phone recordings and intimate photos
Here’s what happened: On March 4, the attorney for the alleged victim of harassment requested a meeting with the ORF Foundation Board leadership. During the meeting, he presented recordings of phone calls between the woman and Weißmann, as well as three photos that Weißmann had sent to the woman.
The attorney demanded that Weißmann resign as Director General and leave the ORF. He also demanded a payment of 25,000 euros to a women’s shelter, plus coverage of her legal fees.
On the morning of March 8, Weißmann resigned on the condition that the allegation of sexual harassment not be made public. He stated that the allegation was untrue and that the relationship with the woman had been consensual on both sides.
At 6:00 p.m. that same day, a meeting was held in Ingrid Thurnher’s office, attended by about a dozen people from the ORF and a labor law attorney.
According to a witness, “in any case, the topic was that there could be a possible connection to Pius Strobl.” The primary focus, however, was on the content of a press release that the ORF was planning to issue regarding the resignation.
Lederer stated that, following Weißmann’s resignation, he now had decision-making authority as chairman of the foundation’s board.
Eine Sitzungsteilnehmerin als Zeugin
A meeting participant raised legal concerns
A draft was projected onto the wall. The fact that it contained the unverified allegation led to discussions: “I said that we couldn’t include the allegation of sexual harassment because I had legal concerns about it. By doing so, we would be accusing Weißmann of a criminal offense,” said one participant.
She noted that “at the very least, the presumption of innocence must be taken into account.” Thurnher and others also questioned the chosen wording.
But then Heinz Lederer, the chair of the foundation’s board, reportedly stated, “that following Weißmann’s resignation, he now has decision-making authority as chair of the foundation’s board and that he will include the sexual harassment allegation in the press release.” His reasoning was that it would come out anyway.
Weißmann seemed very desperate and almost tearful.
Eine Zeugin in ihrer Aussage
Weißmann and his attorney, Oliver Scherbaum, were contacted during the meeting: According to a witness, Weißmann sounded “very desperate and almost tearful” on the phone. – “You’re killing me, you’re destroying my life,” he is said to have exclaimed desperately several times. Weißmann offered to waive all claims if only the press release did not mention the sexual harassment...
However, Lederer and the labor law attorney present could not be dissuaded. “I don’t want to be an ‘old white man covering for another old white man,’” Lederer is said to have remarked.
None of us could rule out the possibility that this might be a plot.
Inhalt einer Zeugenaussage
According to the witness, the attendees were then informed—with the words, “The sovereign has spoken”—that the press release would remain in its current form. The term “sovereign” referred to Foundation Board Chairman Lederer, who is said to have declared, “The Director General is my business.”
A plot could not be ruled out
The press release was sent out even though, according to witness testimony, the topic of discussion during the meetings was “that none of us could rule out the possibility that this might be a plot.” Thurnher says that she only commissioned the compliance office after the fact to objectively clarify the facts of the matter. At the time of the meeting, she had not yet had the authority to do so.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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