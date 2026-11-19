Uproar in Hospitals
No Christmas Bonus This Year: The Works Council Files a Complaint
Employees of the State of Styria, as well as those at state hospitals, will not receive a Christmas bonus this year—only vouchers for employees’ children will continue to be provided. This has led to a flood of complaints, and the works council has filed a lawsuit.
The works council of the Styrian hospital operator Kages proved five years ago that it can flex its muscles: At that time, there was a protest rally on the grounds of the University Hospital of Graz. In 2023, due to a severe staffing shortage, the state government approved a comprehensive and costly salary package, the consequences of which are placing a lasting strain on the state budget.
Now there is discontent again among the approximately 20,000 employees, even if public protests are not on the table this time. The state of Styria has eliminated the Christmas bonus for all employees—previously, everyone received vouchers worth 50 euros. Now, vouchers are only available for employees’ children (95 euros each for the first and second child, 115 euros each for the third and subsequent children). Employees were informed of the details this week, which has once again fueled their discontent.
“A Flood of Complaints”
“There has been a flood of complaints from the staff,” according to the works council. A lawsuit has already been filed with the Labor and Social Court regarding the unequal treatment of colleagues with and without children. However, a swift ruling is not expected.
The approximately 8,000 direct state employees are also eagerly awaiting the outcome of this hearing. Their employee representative body has decided not to pursue legal action. “We don’t even have standing to sue,” explains Chairman Georg Pessler to the *Krone*. It is possible, however, that individual employees might file a lawsuit themselves.
Incidentally, the state expects the new regulation to result in savings of 1.4 million euros. At Kages alone, the savings amount to one million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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