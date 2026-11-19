Now there is discontent again among the approximately 20,000 employees, even if public protests are not on the table this time. The state of Styria has eliminated the Christmas bonus for all employees—previously, everyone received vouchers worth 50 euros. Now, vouchers are only available for employees’ children (95 euros each for the first and second child, 115 euros each for the third and subsequent children). Employees were informed of the details this week, which has once again fueled their discontent.