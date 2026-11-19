It feels like you’ve been transported to the sea

The “Krone” took a look at this unusual concept—and put it to the test right away. The moment you walk in, you feel transported to the seaside. Fine salt crunches underfoot; the air is pleasant and brings back childhood memories of vacations on the Adriatic. After all, people always used to say that the salty air was good for the bronchial tubes. Whether that’s actually true remains to be seen. In any case, it’s pleasant.