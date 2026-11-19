A First in Austria
Sand is so yesterday! Now kids are playing in salt here
Sand is so yesterday! In Enns, kids can now play in a giant salt box while their parents relax. Four metric tons of table salt were delivered just for this. The unusual idea originated in Germany and is now making its debut in Upper Austria. The “Krone” put the concept to the test.
What has long been a hit in Germany is now available in Austria for the first time. In Enns, Roland Pirklbauer and his partner Nina have opened the country’s first “Babybeach”—an indoor playground where children play not in sand, but in salt.
It feels like you’ve been transported to the sea
The “Krone” took a look at this unusual concept—and put it to the test right away. The moment you walk in, you feel transported to the seaside. Fine salt crunches underfoot; the air is pleasant and brings back childhood memories of vacations on the Adriatic. After all, people always used to say that the salty air was good for the bronchial tubes. Whether that’s actually true remains to be seen. In any case, it’s pleasant.
Finely atomized brine
Where sandcastles are usually built, here children play with salt. Kids can romp around in two play areas. At the same time, a 14-percent salt solution—known as brine—is finely atomized. The operator, however, expressly emphasizes that Babybeach is not a medical treatment and makes no claims of healing. The focus is on the play experience and the pleasant atmosphere. The little ones breathe in the salty air as a side benefit while their parents relax. There’s just one requirement: white socks. Going barefoot isn’t allowed.
“A true labor of love”
Four metric tons of food-grade table salt were delivered for this unusual playground. Nina and Roland stumbled upon the concept by chance. “For us, ‘Babybeach’ isn’t just a business—it’s truly a labor of love,” they explain. They say they’re especially happy to see the children’s eyes light up and to receive positive feedback from families. Adults pay 15 euros for 45 minutes, and children ages one to twelve pay five euros. Discounts are available with the Upper Austria Family Card.
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