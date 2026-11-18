But that was 13 years ago. The wait for the next installment has dragged on so long that it’s become a running joke in gaming circles—many players were still children when the last game was released. Every single bit of footage related to the game—no matter how small—has been eagerly devoured, from the first trailer, which has racked up more than 300 million views on YouTube since its release nearly three years ago, to a gameplay preview in August that briefly crashed Netflix.