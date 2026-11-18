Hype at Its Peak
“GTA VI” Frenzy Begins: People Are Already Playing
Vacation days have been requested, sick days have been planned, and a disruption-free experience is largely guaranteed: Millions have pre-ordered “GTA VI” and downloaded it in advance. On Thursday, the latest installment in the action series from Rockstar Games—the first in 13 years—will be released. Players worldwide are eagerly awaiting the launch—and a rare global shared experience.
“GTA VI” is the latest installment in a series that turned American excess into satire, outsold some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, and drew the ire of lawmakers with its explicit violence. “Everyone’s talking about it—all my friends at work and just randomly online… in a way, it really feels like the whole society is coming together,” says Owen Donahue, a 23-year-old from Los Angeles who works in the television industry.
The hype began in 1997
“Grand Theft Auto” began in 1997 with a top-down game featuring heavily pixelated graphics, in which the goal was to steal cars and carry out jobs for crime syndicates. With each new installment, the graphics and storyline became more sophisticated. “GTA V,” released in 2013 and set in an alternate Los Angeles called Los Santos, was one of the best-selling video games of all time.
But that was 13 years ago. The wait for the next installment has dragged on so long that it’s become a running joke in gaming circles—many players were still children when the last game was released. Every single bit of footage related to the game—no matter how small—has been eagerly devoured, from the first trailer, which has racked up more than 300 million views on YouTube since its release nearly three years ago, to a gameplay preview in August that briefly crashed Netflix.
Vacation, sick leave, or an official “Game Day”?
According to data from BambooHR, a provider of a platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses manage work schedules, requests for paid time off on the day of the game’s launch are about 13 percent higher than the average for a typical day in November. It’s likely that many employees will also call in sick on Thursday.
A BambooHR survey of 1,500 adults in the U.S. found that about one-third of Gen Z workers plan to take the day off. For CEO Brad Rencher, this is “a level we haven’t seen with other entertainment product launches.” Some companies are responding to their employees’ enthusiasm: Logitech, a manufacturer of gaming hardware, is granting its employees an extra day off called “Game Day.”
Some gamers have made special arrangements. For example, Singaporean gamer Julian Tay explained in a social media post that he had drawn up a five-point “GTA VI Gaming Agreement” for his partner, covering the first ten days after launch and specifying when missions may be paused and when hugs, kisses, and errands are allowed. “I’m going to get into the flow, and that basically means I won’t stop until I’ve played through the entire game,” said Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles.
Bonnie and Clyde in Vice City
“GTA VI” transports gamers to the neon-lit streets of Vice City, a fictional version of Miami. The game features two playable characters—accomplices Lucia and Jason, a modern-day Bonnie-and-Clyde duo who get drawn into a far-reaching conspiracy after a botched robbery. Lucia is the series’ first multifaceted, fully developed female playable character, addressing a common criticism from female gamers—at a time when the gaming audience is becoming increasingly older and less male-dominated. According to the Entertainment Software Association, women make up nearly half of all gamers in the U.S.
With an estimated production budget of one billion U.S. dollars (around 908 million euros) or more, “Grand Theft Auto VI” is one of the most expensive games ever produced. This makes the game’s launch a major test—not only for Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, but also for a gaming market suffering from declining sales and weaker demand for older consoles. Initial sales figures, however, are promising.
Estimated first-week revenue of $3.25 billion
“With an estimated 10 million pre-orders at an average price of just under $100, ‘GTA VI’ has already generated $1 billion in revenue at the time of release—two days faster than its predecessor and even before anyone has played it,” said Joost van Dreunen, professor of games at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Market research firm Newzoo estimates first-week revenue at at least $3.25 billion for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S game consoles.
“On a cultural level, I think ‘GTA VI’ is already a success,” said Bob De Schutter, professor of art and design at Northeastern University. “The Netflix preview shot straight to the top of the charts, pushing aside movies and TV series. No game has ever done anything like that.”
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