259,000 euros
Arena Saved! City Finally Approves Funding
Nearly 108,000 signatures in support of saving the Arena have prompted a change of heart. The city and the district will now jointly provide the (required) funding of 259,000 euros for next year.
The Arena has been an important part of Vienna’s cultural and events scene for decades. Its preservation is not in question, Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling (NEOS) announced in a press release on Wednesday morning.
At the same time, she noted, it is clear that the Youth Department cannot provide long-term funding for a cultural and event center. However, to give the association planning certainty, ensure the Arena’s continued operation, and prevent planned concerts and projects from having to be canceled at short notice, a joint solution was sought for the coming year, the politician said.
Apparently, nearly 108,000 signatures, collected in just a few days, brought about a change of heart. The city had planned to cut funding for 2027 due to budget constraints. The operators saw the entire operation at risk—as we reported.
“We sought dialogue and, despite budgetary pressures, worked with District Chairman Erich Hohenberger to find a joint solution that gives the association planning certainty for 2027. For 2027, the city and the district will therefore each cover half of the funding; the district will finance its share from the culture budget,” said Emmerling. The total amount is 259,000 euros, a sum the Arena has also received in previous years.
The club’s youth projects, which had previously been funded through MA 13, were originally slated to be removed from the funding program. As is the case every year, the funding decisions were communicated to the clubs through the regular procedure. This decision was part of a deliberate and necessary reprioritization within the youth department.
“I am happy and grateful that we were able to find a solution together for next year, giving the Arena planning certainty for 2027. “For the coming years, we must consider how we can secure and strengthen the Arena—as well as other important youth and cultural institutions—in their work in a long-term and sustainable manner!” emphasizes District Chairman Erich Hohenberger.
The goal remains to ensure that young people in all districts have reliable places to turn to throughout the year, officials say.
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read the original article here.
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