"Not an isolated incident"
Bus Driver Left Six-Year-Old at School
In Aschach an der Steyr (Upper Austria), the school bus service isn’t running smoothly. Parents have listed a number of problems. On several occasions, bus drivers did not let the children get off at the designated stop. According to the public transportation authority, initial discussions to clarify the situation have already taken place with the bus operator.
Just under two months after the start of the school year, some parents of elementary school children in Aschach an der Steyr have lost their patience. They are vocally complaining about massive and recurring problems with the school bus. “This is about the safety of our children,” says a concerned mother. One bus driver reportedly failed to stop at the designated bus stop despite explicit instructions from the children.
“Not an isolated incident”
“Instead, he didn’t let the children get off until the next stop. Some of them are six-year-olds who suddenly find themselves in a different place while their parents are waiting for them at the agreed-upon stop.” Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident,” the mother explains. There have also been instances where a bus driver didn’t pick up the children waiting in front of the elementary school at all.
Confusing labeling
The labeling on the public buses also causes confusion. “Both are numbered 444. One goes toward Steyr, the other toward Sierning. The children always have to ask which direction the bus is going. How is a six-year-old supposed to figure out which bus is the right one?” the mother asks.
Offer for bus training
According to the public transit authority, the school bus operator has reportedly confronted the drivers with the complaints and instructed them on the proper conduct. “We hope that these measures have already significantly improved the situation. In addition, the school will be offered bus training for first-graders,” the transportation authority stated.
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