Explosive Discovery
Powder Keg in Residential Building: One Metric Ton of Fireworks Found
More than 800 kilograms of fireworks—exceeding the permitted amount, some of which were illegal—plus defective fire doors: A powder keg was lurking in a Vienna store. The authorities pulled the emergency brake and seized the shipment well into the night.
A large residential building in the sixth district. Inside, a store with storage rooms. And there: nearly 1,000 kilograms of pyrotechnics.
Fireworks batteries, firecrackers, and all sorts of other explosive items had accumulated. Some of them were simply illegal—specifically, Category F4 products. These are professional fireworks with high hazard potential that only professionals with official authorization and a pyrotechnics license are permitted to possess and set off.
:A High Safety Risk“Such quantities pose a massive safety risk to residents, customers, and employees,” warns Walter Hillerer, head of the city’s Emergency Response Unit. He continues: “The discovery of over 800 kilograms of fireworks in a residential building clearly demonstrates how important our joint inspections are.”
“Joint” in this context meant a large-scale operation. In addition to Hillerer’s team, the Vienna Police, the Fire Department (Municipal Department 36), the Market Office (Municipal Department 59), and the responsible municipal district office were on site.
What they found left no room for interpretation. According to the authorities, storing such large quantities in a residential building poses significant risks. So they spent the night counting, documenting, and seizing the goods. The Vienna Fire Department finally removed the illegal cargo from the building safely.
Two doors also failed inspection
But it wasn’t just the quantities that were a problem. Two fire doors in the facility leading to rooms containing pyrotechnic items did not meet legal requirements.
The operator was understanding during the official proceedings and cooperated with the authorities. Nevertheless, he will not get off scot-free: The Municipal District Office is initiating proceedings against him. In addition, numerous charges are being filed under the Pyrotechnics Act.
City to Continue Strict Inspections This Year
The operation in Mariahilf is part of a targeted campaign against illegal pyrotechnics. “That’s why we’re once again placing a clear emphasis on pyrotechnics inspections this year,” Hillerer emphasizes. His unequivocal addendum: “We have zero tolerance for illegal pyrotechnics.”
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