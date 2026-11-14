On one condition
Zelenskyy: U.S. Offered Kyiv NATO Membership
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made details of the negotiations with the U.S. public. During the talks, he was reportedly offered NATO membership for the first time. But the offer came with a crucial catch.
During the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. negotiators reportedly insisted that Ukraine cede extensive territories—according to Donald Trump’s envoys, the entire Donbas region in particular was to be handed over to Russia. This was the fundamental prerequisite for membership in the military alliance, the Ukrainian president reported.
“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas?’ That was the first time this question was asked,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday. Never before has such a concrete offer been on the table!
Kyiv Names Its Price
The Ukrainian president explained that this is not currently up for discussion. In his view, Kyiv’s partners would have to secure a corresponding deal with comprehensive security guarantees. Then the president would be willing to ask his people what they “think of the proposal.” The president made it clear: “I have no right to make this decision on my own.”
Among the necessary conditions, he listed guarantees from NATO and the EU, stable funding and arms deliveries for the Ukrainian army, as well as financial support for the country’s reconstruction.
One red line remains, however: Even if Ukraine were to withdraw from the Donbas, it would not officially recognize the territories occupied by Russia as Russian territory.
Zelenskyy also stated that Putin is leading the American negotiators into a dead end. “The Americans say the war is ending, so let’s talk about a new security architecture for Europe. I believe the idea is years out of date. The Russians want to redistribute influence in Europe.”
Moscow categorically rejects NATO membership
According to him, this could lead to new wars. “True security in Europe means the EU and NATO. That’s all. There is no other security in Europe,” said the Ukrainian head of state.
The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, recently described Russia’s demands for a new European security architecture as a “trap” aimed at “diverting attention from a ceasefire”—that is, dragging out the conflict.
Since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has seized a large part of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and claims the entire territory. Putin strictly opposes Ukraine’s NATO membership.
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