Proposal in Parliament
The Greens Call for Weight-Loss Injections to Be Available by Prescription
More and more people are using weight-loss injections. But they have to dig deep into their pockets to do so. It costs 500 to 600 euros per month—and that’s for a long time. The Greens are now calling for health insurance to cover the costs in certain cases.
A man from Lower Austria recently succeeded in getting the ÖGK to cover the cost of the sought-after injection. Green Party health spokesperson Ralph Schallmeiner is now calling for a fundamental policy shift regarding weight-loss injections—a change that the Lower Austrian Medical Association also supports. It is absurd “that health insurance covers gastric bypass surgery but not the therapy that could often prevent the need for surgery,” says Schallmeiner.
The reason for this unequal treatment is that weight-loss medications are considered lifestyle products and have been on the negative list under Section 351c of the ASVG since 2004, meaning they are generally excluded from health insurance reimbursement. Homeopathic preparations, among other things, are also on this list.
The Green Party’s proposal does not view the weight-loss injection as a lifestyle product for everyone, but rather as a strictly regulated procedure. Those with a clear medical indication will receive the treatment.
Use Under Medical Supervision
An initial examination and regular follow-ups with dietitians would be required. Success would be measured not only by weight loss but also by improvements in blood sugar, blood pressure, mobility, and quality of life.
Patients should not have to pay upfront. Public funding would cover the cost directly when the medication is dispensed at the pharmacy. “Failure” should not be a prerequisite. “No one should have to spend months proving that diet and exercise haven’t worked,” said Schallmeiner.
“Whether someone gets their weight-loss injections covered today depends on how persistent they are and how much money they have, not on whether they need them medically. That is highly unfair. Sick people shouldn’t have to write pleading letters to the chief physician just to get treatment,” argues the Green Party representative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.