City Responds Promptly
Child Complains of Asthma Symptoms—Gym Closed
Following fierce criticism of the condition of the gym at the Enns Music Middle School—as reported by the “Krone”—the city is now taking action. Because a child complained of asthma symptoms, the gym has been closed as a precaution. Investigations are now underway to determine the cause.
The gym is now closed! After a student at the Enns Music Middle School complained of asthma symptoms, SP Mayor Christian Deleja-Hotko took decisive action on Thursday and had the gym, along with adjacent rooms, closed as a precaution. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last.
Parents’ Association Pushes for Renovation
As reported by the “Krone,” the parents’ association had criticized the condition of the gym in an open letter just a few days ago and urged that the long-planned renovation be carried out. The municipal council had already approved the necessary measures back in the summer of 2025. The public discussion led to plans for a new inspection of the gym.
Doctor Informed City Leader
Now the situation has escalated. According to the municipality, the mayor was officially informed for the first time by a doctor at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday about a child’s asthma symptoms. He then ordered the immediate closure of the gym and notified the Department of Education. Whether the symptoms are actually related to the condition of the gym remains unclear. “The health and safety of our children are our top priority. As soon as we received the first official report of possible health issues, we took action,” emphasizes Deleja-Hotko. He expresses his regret to the affected family.
Alternative options are being explored
The gym will remain closed until the results of the investigation are available. To ensure that physical education classes do not have to be canceled, the city is already exploring alternative options at sports facilities at other schools in Enns. A decision on the gym’s future will be made once the results are available.
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