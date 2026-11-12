Child Complains of Asthma Symptoms—Gym Closed

Doctor Informed City Leader

Now the situation has escalated. According to the municipality, the mayor was officially informed for the first time by a doctor at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday about a child’s asthma symptoms. He then ordered the immediate closure of the gym and notified the Department of Education. Whether the symptoms are actually related to the condition of the gym remains unclear. “The health and safety of our children are our top priority. As soon as we received the first official report of possible health issues, we took action,” emphasizes Deleja-Hotko. He expresses his regret to the affected family.