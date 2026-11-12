Trio Finally Caught After Several Burglaries

Part of the loot recovered

Immediately afterward, they were stopped and arrested by EGS officers. The suspects are three Kosovar citizens aged 32, 35, and 37. During the subsequent house search conducted at the request of the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office, a large portion of the jewelry stolen during the burglary in Linz was recovered and returned to the victim.

Generally Admitted to the Crimes

During their interrogations, the three suspects generally confessed to the three aforementioned burglaries as well as an additional burglary in Baden on October 31, 2026. Further investigations clarified a burglary at an apartment in Wilhering (Upper Austria) in early November, during which the suspects gained access to the apartment via a first-floor balcony. Investigations into additional crime scenes are still ongoing.

By order of the Linz District Attorney’s Office, the three defendants were remanded to the Linz Correctional Facility.