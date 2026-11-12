Police Success
Trio Finally Caught After Several Burglaries
Three Kosovar nationals are believed to be responsible for a series of residential burglaries in Upper Austria and Lower Austria. Thanks to witness statements and a targeted police manhunt, the suspects have now been tracked down and arrested.
On November 3 at around 7:50 p.m. in Linz, two initially unidentified perpetrators committed a burglary in a ground-floor apartment. They were interrupted during the crime by the resident returning home and fled through the patio door. The resident reacted quickly: She screamed for help, alerting her neighbor, who called the police and simultaneously gave chase. This allowed her to identify the getaway vehicle, in which a third person was waiting as the driver.
Targeted Search Efforts
Nevertheless, the unknown suspects managed to escape with the stolen jewelry.
Through targeted search operations, the vehicle—which turned out to be a rental car—was located in Vienna and subsequently placed under surveillance by officers from the Investigation Unit for Combating Street Crime (EGS) of the Upper Austria State Criminal Police Office. It was also determined that the suspects had switched vehicles.
The homeowner was at home
On November 5, in the evening hours, the three drove from Vienna to Wiener Neustadt to scout out several residential areas. Ultimately, they attempted to break into an apartment in Wiener Neustadt via a balcony located on the mezzanine level. However, since the homeowner was present in the apartment and shouted loudly, the perpetrators fled to their vehicle and drove back toward Vienna.
In Baden near Vienna, the suspects broke into an apartment on the second floor of a building by climbing up an exterior iron railing to the balcony and forcing open the balcony door. In the process, they stole a small amount of loose change.
Part of the loot recovered
Immediately afterward, they were stopped and arrested by EGS officers. The suspects are three Kosovar citizens aged 32, 35, and 37. During the subsequent house search conducted at the request of the Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office, a large portion of the jewelry stolen during the burglary in Linz was recovered and returned to the victim.
Generally Admitted to the Crimes
During their interrogations, the three suspects generally confessed to the three aforementioned burglaries as well as an additional burglary in Baden on October 31, 2026. Further investigations clarified a burglary at an apartment in Wilhering (Upper Austria) in early November, during which the suspects gained access to the apartment via a first-floor balcony. Investigations into additional crime scenes are still ongoing.
By order of the Linz District Attorney’s Office, the three defendants were remanded to the Linz Correctional Facility.
Police Chief Delighted
State Police Director Andreas Pilsl expressed his delight at the success in his statement: “The pitcher goes to the well until it breaks. This proverb applies perfectly to this case. Thanks to the perfect collaboration between investigators and EGS officers, we were able to put an end to this string of crimes and prevent further break-ins. A big thank you also goes to the victim from Linz, whose observation provided a crucial piece of the puzzle that led to this success, as well as to the Linz District Attorney’s Office for their outstanding cooperation.”
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