Former Boss on Trial
Falsely Claimed an Employee Existed and Kept That Employee’s Wages
A former managing director is accused of embezzling a total of 4.7 million euros. The man, now 74, is alleged to have, among other things, fabricated an employee and used that person’s salary for personal purposes. He used the money to pay a hunter. He faces up to ten years in prison.
At least one cannot accuse the defendant of a lack of creativity: In the early 2000s, he and his son built up a successful branch in Bad Mitterndorf in the Ausseerland region (Styria) for a company based in the Salzkammergut.
Up to ten years in prison
But that apparently wasn’t enough for him, as he is also alleged to have generously lined his own pockets in the process. The man, now 74, is said to have embezzled more than four million euros over the years. Tomorrow, Wednesday, he is scheduled to stand trial at the Leoben Regional Court on charges including embezzlement—with a potential sentence ranging from one to ten years in prison.
Internal investigations uncovered the case
According to the indictment, the managing director is alleged to have invented and paid an employee. In reality, the man was employed as a hunter by his son. Furthermore, he is alleged to have paid his son generous annual bonuses and to have had his house expanded and furnished at the company’s expense. An internal investigation at the parent company in the Salzkammergut region eventually uncovered the man’s scheme.
Given the immense amount of damages, we anticipate a lengthy prison sentence—at least in the middle range of the penalty scale—should he be convicted.
Artur Reisenberger, der Anwalt des Unternehmens
Everything came to light quickly because numerous employees, who had previously been pressured by the managing director, came forward as witnesses. A particularly tragic detail: His son committed suicide in September 2024. The defendant has only partially confessed. The former managing director’s wife has so far refused to testify.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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