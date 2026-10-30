Austria Drastically Restricts Family Reunification

As a result of the ongoing debate, a moratorium on asylum was imposed; it is now being converted into an admission cap. The consequence: From January to September 2024, 6,000 people came to Austria under family reunification; in 2026, the figure will be the aforementioned 314 people. According to the Ministry of the Interior, this number was not chosen arbitrarily. It was determined based on the volume of applications and an assessment of the situation, which took into account the impact of family reunification on educational institutions, social services, and the labor market.