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Jubilation at AMAG

Metal Group Posts Second-Best Quarter Ever

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29.10.2026 12:00
Revenue and earnings increased significantly in the first three quarters
Revenue and earnings increased significantly in the first three quarters(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Even in tough economic times, there are success stories coming out of Upper Austria. One of them comes from Austria Metall AG, headquartered in Ranshofen. The company announced in a press release that the third quarter was the second-best quarter in its history.

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The Upper Austrian aluminum group AMAG (Austria Metall AG) reported good news from the Innviertel region on Thursday. The publicly traded company, headquartered in Ranshofen, significantly increased its revenue and earnings in the first three quarters, according to its quarterly report.

Success in Numbers
Revenue rose by 16.4 percent to 1.32 billion euros in the first nine months, while adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) climbed by 58.9 percent to 181.4 million euros. The bottom line was 81.7 million euros, up 141.6 percent from the same period last year.

Aluminum Prices Up
The company cited strong sales and higher aluminum prices. Significant volume increases in the rolling division, as well as favorable market conditions at its Canadian electrolysis joint venture Alouette, also contributed to the results. Exchange rate effects resulting from the stronger euro against the U.S. dollar had a particularly negative impact.

Forecast Raised
“The third quarter of 2026 was exceptionally strong for AMAG,” said AMAG CEO Victor Breguncci in the press release. “With an EBITDA of 80.3 million euros, we achieved the second-best quarterly result in the company’s history.” As a result, the company is confident it will close the 2026 fiscal year with an EBITDA of 200 to 220 million euros.

Total Sales Significantly Higher
At 342,900 metric tons, total sales volume increased by 6.9 percent compared to the same period last year. The Rolling segment benefited from a significant increase in sales in the automotive, heat exchanger, and aerospace sectors. In the Casting segment, the company recorded solid sales volumes for recycled casting alloys. In the Metal segment, sales of primary aluminum were higher than in the previous year.

Positive Outlook
For the full year, AMAG anticipates stable production at Alouette in the Metal segment and a continued attractive price level for aluminum and alumina. The company also expects high productivity in the Casting and Rolling segments. In addition, cost-efficiency measures are expected to have a positive impact. Breguncci sees risks primarily in adverse short-term changes in relevant market prices, changes in U.S. import tariffs, sales growth in the Rolling segment falling short of expectations, and short-term increases in energy prices.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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