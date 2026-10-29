Metal Group Posts Second-Best Quarter Ever

Positive Outlook

For the full year, AMAG anticipates stable production at Alouette in the Metal segment and a continued attractive price level for aluminum and alumina. The company also expects high productivity in the Casting and Rolling segments. In addition, cost-efficiency measures are expected to have a positive impact. Breguncci sees risks primarily in adverse short-term changes in relevant market prices, changes in U.S. import tariffs, sales growth in the Rolling segment falling short of expectations, and short-term increases in energy prices.