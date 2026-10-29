Police Eviction of Protest Camp Was Illegal

The assembly had been authorized for one year

Now the court has issued its ruling: The clearance was unlawful. “However, a nature that threatens public order—justifying the dissolution of an assembly—must emanate from the assembly itself. However, the assembly was held without change from the beginning until its dissolution—as registered. In the court’s view, the work required to rescue the drill head did not justify the subsequent dissolution and forced clearance of the unprohibited assembly in the present case. Above all, not in the sense that a nature threatening public order would have arisen from the assembly itself,” the court’s reasoning states. In short: The assembly was registered and approved for one year, and nothing about the approved event was changed. Therefore, it should not have been cleared by force.