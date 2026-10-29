At the A26 construction site:
Police Eviction of Protest Camp Was Illegal
The camp is gone and will not be rebuilt. But in hindsight, the protesters who had set up camp in Bergschlösslpark in Linz to oppose the construction of the Westring can say: “The police acted unlawfully.” This is because the Regional Administrative Court ruled that the eviction of the camp was unlawful.
On February 5, 2026, a large police contingent moved in on the protest camp—which had been set up on November 19, 2025—above Linz Central Station, including the SWAT vehicle used to retrieve a protester from a tree.
Drill head stuck under the camp
The action was justified on the grounds that a special construction site had to be set up to recover a drill head that had become stuck under the camp, and that the gathering posed a “threat to public order.”
After the clearance—which, aside from the rescue of a protester from the tree, proceeded very unspectacularly—the “Ja! Zum Grüngürtel” initiative filed a complaint with the Provincial Administrative Court.
The assembly had been authorized for one year
Now the court has issued its ruling: The clearance was unlawful. “However, a nature that threatens public order—justifying the dissolution of an assembly—must emanate from the assembly itself. However, the assembly was held without change from the beginning until its dissolution—as registered. In the court’s view, the work required to rescue the drill head did not justify the subsequent dissolution and forced clearance of the unprohibited assembly in the present case. Above all, not in the sense that a nature threatening public order would have arisen from the assembly itself,” the court’s reasoning states. In short: The assembly was registered and approved for one year, and nothing about the approved event was changed. Therefore, it should not have been cleared by force.
Whether the State Police Directorate will appeal this ruling is still being reviewed internally. The ruling has not yet been received in writing; only then will legal counsel determine whether there is a need for an appeal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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