Uproar After Champions League Thriller
Barça Furious: ‘Massacre’ Choreography Has Led to Fallout
The “massacre” display is now causing a stir! Paris Saint-Germain fans caused a stir with a massive banner during their 4-2 Champions League victory over FC Barcelona, drawing the ire of the Spanish side.
What happened? Shortly before kickoff, the fans unveiled a display showing a masked man wearing a PSG jersey and holding a chainsaw. In the image, he is sawing through the Spanish champions’ crest. The blood-stained banner also bore the text: “Massacre à la parisienne” (in English: “Massacre, Paris-style”).
Now FC Barcelona is responding: The Catalans will report the banner—which PSG fans displayed in the stands at Parc des Princes—to the UEFA delegate, according to the EFE news agency and the newspaper “La Vanguardia,” citing information from sources within the Catalan club. In other words: PSG is in for serious trouble!
French Press Takes It in Stride
In France, at any rate, the uproar over the incident seemed less intense. “A few days before Halloween, the Collectif Ultras Paris was in a spooky mood this Tuesday evening during the Champions League match,” wrote the French broadcaster RMC Sport, for example.
And the sports newspaper “L’Equipe” noted: “On Tuesday evening, Luis Enrique’s team handed FC Barcelona its first loss of the season (4–2), and even if it wasn’t the ‘chainsaw massacre’ promised by the Auteuil Curve’s tifo, there was nothing but soccer to be seen there, nothing but soccer.”
PSG Remains Unbeaten
On the sporting front: PSG won the thrilling top-of-the-table clash 4–2 and remains undefeated after the third match of the Champions League group stage. Goals by Desire Doue (38'), Lucas Hernandez (72'), Vitinha (81'), and Fabian Ruiz (87') handed Barcelona its first competitive loss of the season.
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