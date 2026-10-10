Farmers’ Uprising Against the Ardo Plant Closure

Outside the gates of the frozen-food giant, amid the gray skies, you can feel just how deeply the news of the plant’s closure has struck. This is no longer just about a company that wants to shut down production. This is about families whose daily lives and incomes have been closely tied to vegetable production for years. It’s about a region where work in the fields doesn’t simply vanish with the stroke of a pen—but the market for their produce, on which many have built their livelihoods, certainly does.