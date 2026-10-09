An expensive heating season is just around the corner

Natural gas: For a typical household using natural gas (15,000 kWh consumption), the additional costs this year are likely to amount to around 150 to 250 euros. Two factors are primarily “to blame” for this. On the one hand, there are labor costs, which, according to the Energy Agency, rose by just under 8 percent in August. For an average household, this amounts to about 50 to 80 euros. However, those who still have a lower-cost contract with a fixed term need not expect any additional costs. There’s no escaping the statutory grid fees, however. These have been raised by an average of 18.2 percent across Austria this year—representing an increase of between 60 and 140 euros, depending on the state. Another increase is expected starting in January 2027.