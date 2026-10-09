Due to Record Revenue
Logistics provider TGW is looking to hire 800 new employees this year
Revenue for the Upper Austrian logistics specialist TGW soared by 29 percent to 1.37 billion euros in the past fiscal year. The record revenue is also reflected in staffing: The company is looking to hire 800 new employees this year alone.
TGW Logistics, as the Marchtrenk-based company is officially known, develops and builds highly automated logistics centers around the world for clients such as Adidas, dm, and Zalando. And this industry is booming: “We’re in a growth market that’s expanding by eight to ten percent annually,” says TGW CEO Henry Puhl. “If we don’t gain market share, others will overtake us. We don’t want that to happen because we want to remain able to invest.”
In other words: TGW itself is also on a growth trajectory. This is reflected in the figures for the fiscal year that ended in late June: Revenue rose by nearly 29 percent to 1.37 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 10 percent to 54.4 million euros. The number of employees grew by nine percent to just under 5,100, 2,600 of whom are based at the two Austrian locations in Marchtrenk and Wels.
The company plans to have 7,000 employees by 2030
This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This is indicated by the order intake in the past fiscal year—at 1.75 billion euros, it has reached a new all-time high. “By 2030, we want to surpass the two-billion-euro mark in revenue,” says Puhl. To achieve this, the Marchtrenk-based company is expanding its workforce. In the current fiscal year, which runs through summer 2027, TGW plans to hire 800 new employees, 400 of whom will be based in Austria. By 2030, the total workforce is expected to rise to 7,000 employees.
Three Factors Are Expected to Drive Growth
CEO Henry Puhl cites three key growth factors on the path to the targeted two billion euros in revenue. First, TGW plans to expand its regional presence and grow in Eastern Europe and North America. Second, Puhl sees significant growth potential, particularly in the food retail sector. In the past fiscal year, the company was able to secure major clients such as the British food retailer Marks & Spencer. And third, new technologies are also expected to contribute to business expansion, such as robots that use artificial intelligence to automatically retrieve goods from shelves.
The Stumbling Blocks
What could be stumbling blocks on the path to growth? Puhl cites global competition, rapid technological change, rising customer expectations, and competition for qualified personnel as challenges.
Although the logistics specialist conducts 97 percent of its business abroad and continues to drive international expansion—for example, a new branch will open in the Indian industrial hub of Pune at the end of October—TGW remains firmly rooted at its headquarters: “We are proud to be an Upper Austrian company,” says Puhl.
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