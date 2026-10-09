Logistics provider TGW is looking to hire 800 new employees this year

The company plans to have 7,000 employees by 2030

This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This is indicated by the order intake in the past fiscal year—at 1.75 billion euros, it has reached a new all-time high. “By 2030, we want to surpass the two-billion-euro mark in revenue,” says Puhl. To achieve this, the Marchtrenk-based company is expanding its workforce. In the current fiscal year, which runs through summer 2027, TGW plans to hire 800 new employees, 400 of whom will be based in Austria. By 2030, the total workforce is expected to rise to 7,000 employees.