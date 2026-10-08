2028 Leading Candidate
“Iron Hanni” Takes on the FPÖ in the Election Campaign
She’s far from done! Lower Austria’s Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) is ready to give it another go in 2028. “Iron Hanni” (62) was unanimously chosen as the top candidate—and is thus taking on the major power struggle with the FPÖ.
The stage is set for the 2028 state election! At Thursday’s meeting of the ÖVP state party executive committee, an important personnel decision was made: Johanna Mikl-Leitner (62) will once again lead the People’s Party as its top candidate in the election.
The decision was unanimous. This means the Lower Austrian ÖVP is once again relying on its long-time state chairwoman for the upcoming state election. For Mikl-Leitner, however, it is likely to be a particularly challenging campaign.
This is because the FPÖ has long since become a serious contender for political dominance in Lower Austria. The ÖVP already suffered significant losses in the 2023 state election. The ÖVP dropped to 39.9 percent and lost its absolute majority, while the Freedom Party made strong gains, reaching 24.2 percent.
Heading into the election with a proven team—it’s likely to be a neck-and-neck race
Since then, both parties have governed together, and polls show the Blues with better numbers. According to confidential documents from the opposition — as reported by the “Krone” —the two parties are already in a neck-and-neck race in terms of percentage. By next year at the latest, the black-blue coalition is likely to turn back into a fierce competition for first place.
After all, with FPÖ state leader Udo Landbauer, Mikl-Leitner’s current coalition partner—of all people—has become her biggest challenger.
“Iron Hanni,” however, shows no signs of wanting to voluntarily give up her spot at the top. For the upcoming election campaign, Mikl-Leitner is relying on familiar faces.
In addition to her, the seven-member leadership team includes her deputy Stephan Pernkopf, Provincial Councilor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, Provincial Councilor Anton Kasser, State Parliament President Karl Wilfing, Caucus Chair Kurt Hackl, and Provincial Executive Director Matthias Zauner. However, the first voices of doom are already suggesting that the “Principle of the Future” will suffer as a result of this lineup.
The local chapters will have to “run, run, run” even more...
The People’s Party is also staying true to its previous stance on the electoral system. Candidates should continue to be able to move up the list at the regional constituency level through preferential votes.
The only exception: Incumbent state legislators will now receive a five-percent bonus, calculated based on the ÖVP votes cast in their respective districts. This gives current lawmakers an advantage over new candidates.
Until the election, the governor intends to win over voters primarily through her work in government. The focus is on the economy, health care, and child care.
The Ardo Case and the Health Plan as Initial Barometers
The Economic Task Force, which has already been established, is intended to speed up approval processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. Her involvement will also be needed in the Ardo case, where the threatened closure of the frozen vegetable plant is, as is well known, causing quite a stir.
The Health Plan 2040+ remains a central project. Mikl-Leitner describes it as the current state government’s largest reform package. Regarding childcare, the ÖVP points to the ongoing expansion initiative. Another important milestone is set to be reached by fall 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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