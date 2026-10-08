“Iron Hanni” Takes on the FPÖ in the Election Campaign

Heading into the election with a proven team—it’s likely to be a neck-and-neck race

Since then, both parties have governed together, and polls show the Blues with better numbers. According to confidential documents from the opposition — as reported by the “Krone” —the two parties are already in a neck-and-neck race in terms of percentage. By next year at the latest, the black-blue coalition is likely to turn back into a fierce competition for first place.