Following the interim report
Pressure Mounts on ORF in the Weißmann Affair
As the series of lawsuits involving the former general—including his claim for millions—continues, a new investigation into the sexual harassment allegations is imminent following the chat message revelation. The “key witness’s” account is crumbling.
As reported, the prosecutor’s interim report paints a different picture of the scandal of the year, featuring the ousted media executive and an ORF employee in the lead roles. Apparently, many of the flirtatious text messages were not one-sided but mutual. The “key witness’s” diary also appears to be more than a little incriminating.
Audio recordings were apparently edited as well
Equally explosive: The audio recordings submitted by the woman during the preliminary investigation—she had recorded phone calls with the former director general—are incomplete and appear to have been edited! Longer versions of the conversations were reportedly recovered from the cell phones seized from her.
There is apparently new information available, and I assume that ORF has a strong interest in a transparent investigation.
Franz Medwenitsch, ÖVP-Stiftungsrat
Bild: Thomas Ramstorfer
Like other members of the board of trustees, the new head of the ÖVP Friends’ Circle at Küniglberg, Franz Medwenitsch, is also calling for a new investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. The compliance office should also consult external experts again for this purpose. A complete reassessment of the situation is possible. This would likely also have serious implications for the ongoing labor court lawsuits filed by the ousted ORF general against his employer.
Weißmann Back in Labor and Social Court
The series of court proceedings will resume as early as Wednesday. The case centers on the press release the ORF issued on March 9, 2026, regarding Weißmann’s resignation. Because the harassment allegations were made public in that release, the 58-year-old is suing for liability for future damages resulting from the publication.
At the same time, the criminal investigation against the “key witness” for aggravated extortion is entering its final stages.
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read the original article here.
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