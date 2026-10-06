Pressure Mounts on ORF in the Weißmann Affair

Like other members of the board of trustees, the new head of the ÖVP Friends’ Circle at Küniglberg, Franz Medwenitsch, is also calling for a new investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. The compliance office should also consult external experts again for this purpose. A complete reassessment of the situation is possible. This would likely also have serious implications for the ongoing labor court lawsuits filed by the ousted ORF general against his employer.