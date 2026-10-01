Accident Involving a Sister
Mourning a 13-Year-Old: “Everyone Is Deeply Saddened”
There is widespread shock in Feldbach, Upper Styria: On Wednesday, a 13-year-old girl lost her life in a tragic traffic accident. The student was riding a moped with her 15-year-old sister when a fatal collision with a truck occurred.
“Your footsteps have fallen silent, but the traces of your life will never be forgotten.” The school posted these touching lines on social media on Thursday. They are dedicated to a 13-year-old girl who lost her life the previous day in a tragic traffic accident in Feldbach (Southeast Styria district).
As reported, the fatal accident occurred on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Europagasse and Flurgasse. The 13-year-old was sitting on the back seat of a moped driven by her sister, who is two years older. The two were heading toward Mühldorf. At the same time, a 61-year-old man from the Southeast Styria district was driving his truck toward Feldbach and intended to turn left onto Flurgasse.
A car was driving in front of the moped. The truck driver saw it and stopped because the car had the right of way. However, after the car had passed the intersection, the 61-year-old turned left. In doing so, he likely failed to see the two girls. A collision occurred, and the sisters were thrown from the moped. The 13-year-old was thrown under the truck.
The family had four children and is very involved in the local community—my deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved.
Bürgermeister Josef Ober
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
The emergency response chain worked well
Despite the rapid response of emergency personnel, an emergency physician, first responders, and a rescue helicopter, the girl could not be saved due to her severe injuries. She died at the scene of the accident. Her sister was taken to Feldbach Regional Hospital with minor injuries; the truck driver was unharmed. The crisis intervention team and the Mühldorf Fire Department were also on the scene.
Education Department contacted
“It’s completely insane what happened there—we’re all deeply shaken,” Mayor Josef Ober struggled to find the right words on Thursday. He was in the middle of a city council meeting when the news reached him. The mayor immediately contacted the Department of Education to ensure that the girl’s schoolmates would receive support from the very beginning: “That’s important, too.”
“The family had four children and is very involved in the local community—my deepest sympathies go out to the bereaved,” says the long-serving mayor.
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