Likely Heading to a Traditional Club
“Verbal Agreement!” Alaba Headed to Italy
David Alaba is apparently on the verge of signing with Serie A club Udinese. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that there is already a “verbal agreement” between the Austrian national team player and the historic club.
Just on Monday , David’s father, George Alaba, revealed to the “Krone” that his son David would soon announce his new club. Now it might actually be happening! According to transfer expert Romano, a verbal agreement is already in place between Alaba and the historic Italian club Udinese.
This seems to bring the intense search for a new club to a close. Ever since the 34-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expired this summer, the rumor mill has been in overdrive. England, Italy, Mexico, the U.S.—there’s hardly a league where the ÖFB veteran hasn’t been linked as a potential new signing.
Not a Done Deal Yet
In the end, however, nothing really heated up. But now Serie A does indeed seem set to become Alaba’s new home. The ÖFB defender is expected to help Udinese secure their place in the league and aim for higher positions in the standings again.
Founded in 1986, the club currently sits in 13th place in the standings and could really use some defensive experience. In their five league matches so far, they’ve already conceded 11 goals—the second-most in all of Serie A!
As expert Romano reports, the deal is in the final stages but isn’t quite a done deal yet. In the coming days, details still need to be worked out between Alaba’s camp and the historic club. But if everything goes according to plan, the Austrian national team player could take the field for the Italians right after the international break and once again prove his worth to head coach Ralf Rangnick.
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