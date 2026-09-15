Prospects for a Fresh Start at the Iconic Bar

Two months after its forced closure, signs are emerging in Grieskirchen that the Sichtbar—known far beyond the town’s borders—will reopen. On July 7, the lights went out at the nightclub perched above the rooftops of Kirchenplatz. After six and a half years, tenant Marcel Märzinger had filed for bankruptcy. Bar owner Suat “Assi” Aslan had had enough and announced plans to build a penthouse. “After many discussions with the city, I’ve now decided to look for a new tenant. They won’t have to shell out a lot of money, but they will have to pay a transfer fee,” says the successful multi-restaurant owner, hoping once again for a stroke of good luck.