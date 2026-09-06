Headscarf Penalties: Organizations Want to Pay for Parents

Vienna SPÖ Politician Causes a Stir

In the headscarf debate, Viennese politician Omar Al-Rawi, who serves in the state parliament for the SPÖ, is currently causing a stir. On Facebook, he describes the law as discriminatory and unconstitutional (see post below). In response to a user’s question about how a headscarf ban could constitute religious discrimination if wearing a headscarf is not even a religious requirement for girls, Al-Rawi replied: “Puberty can occur before the age of 14. And the Shi’a school of law sees it differently.” He also refers to the president of the Islamic Religious Community (IGGÖ), Ümit Vural, as “our president.”