Truck Got Stuck
GPS Chaos: 20,000 Euros in Damage After Truck’s Wrong Turn
A truck driver trusted his GPS, was subsequently led off the A10 Tauern Autobahn, ended up in a small village in Carinthia, and destroyed a bridge there, which now had to be completely rebuilt. This isn’t the first time that semi-trucks weighing several metric tons have been routed through the village...
In fact, there is a ban on semi-trucks on the Treffling State Road L11. Nevertheless, digital route planners repeatedly direct drivers along this narrow, winding route.
As has been reported repeatedly over the years, damage to houses and roofs, as well as damage to the road surface, is not uncommon. To prevent such wrong turns, the state of Carinthia erected a warning and no-entry sign seven years ago.
So far, to no avail. This sign is often overlooked—as was the case again this past spring. A low-profile car transporter weighing several metric tons was diverted from the Tauern Autobahn by a GPS system during the night and subsequently drove onto the L11.
Local residents rushed to the driver’s aid
In the village of Perau in Gmünd, this is usually the end of the line for trucks. This truck, too, got stuck near a bridge and caused massive damage to the left wing of the bridge, including the concrete-embedded railing. The local fire department and residents rushed to the scene and tried to help the distraught driver, who did not speak German.
After this incident, it was clear: The bridge, which had been damaged by the truck’s passage, must be repaired. “A total of 80,000 euros will be allocated for the repair work,” according to the office of Deputy Governor and Road Construction Commissioner Martin Gruber (ÖVP).
Paving will begin as early as next week
Construction work has been underway ever since. “Traffic is currently being routed on one side of the road without traffic lights, as visibility is sufficient. For the planned paving next week, the road will be completely closed for about one day.”
As part of the project, an additional 150 to 200 running meters of the road will be repaved. “The portion of the damage amounting to approximately 15,000 to 20,000 euros will be covered by the at-fault party’s insurance,” the state reports.
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