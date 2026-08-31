Police Are Now Testing Controversial Work Schedules

While Interior Minister Gerhard Karner speaks of modernization and improvements for employees, the opposition and labor unions warn of salary cuts due to the planned reduction in overtime. In fact, overtime is an important source of extra income for police officers and, at the same time, a major cost factor for the ministry. In 2024, the Ministry of the Interior had a record year with 7.3 million hours of overtime, which resulted in costs of 417 million euros.