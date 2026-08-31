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Debate Over Overtime

Police Are Now Testing Controversial Work Schedules

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31.08.2026 14:38
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP, center) must cut costs, just like all his colleagues.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP, center) must cut costs, just like all his colleagues.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Von Petja Mladenova

More than 32,000 police officers in Austria are set to have new work schedules: The so-called “duty time management” system is sparking heated discussions and anxiety within the Ministry of the Interior. The pilot phase begins Tuesday in the districts of Bregenz, Linz, Leibnitz, Gänserndorf, and Vienna-Brigittenau.

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While Interior Minister Gerhard Karner speaks of modernization and improvements for employees, the opposition and labor unions warn of salary cuts due to the planned reduction in overtime. In fact, overtime is an important source of extra income for police officers and, at the same time, a major cost factor for the ministry. In 2024, the Ministry of the Interior had a record year with 7.3 million hours of overtime, which resulted in costs of 417 million euros.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP, center) must cut costs, just like all his colleagues.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP, center) must cut costs, just like all his colleagues.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

No More 24-Hour Shifts
In the future, shifts are to be limited to a maximum of 13 hours at a time, and 24-hour shifts will be eliminated. Starting in January 2027, the weekend and night shift allowance for all police officers will be doubled from two to four euros per hour.

Police work schedules are set to undergo fundamental changes.
Police work schedules are set to undergo fundamental changes.(Bild: Eva Manhart)

Police officers in the pilot districts will receive 600 euros as recognition, and those responsible for scheduling will also receive two days of compensatory time off. Results are expected by the end of 2026, with the rollout to take place gradually starting in 2027.

“I am aware that there are discussions surrounding the new work schedule model. I regularly visit police stations throughout Austria and receive a lot of feedback—both positive and critical,” said Interior Minister Karner.

A Rigid System with a Constant Number of Police Officers
According to Vienna State Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl, the current system is rigid. “The same number of police officers are on duty every day. The current duty scheduling system is not based on demand or the public’s security needs—it follows a rigid formula.” That is now set to change.

Karner sees the reform as a logical step toward completing the merger of the gendarmerie and the police, which took place more than 20 years ago. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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