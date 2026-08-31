It’s never been hotter or drier than this year

Weather patterns persist for a long time

By way of comparison: In the summer of 2025, there wasn’t a single night with temperatures above 20 degrees. However, the expert emphasizes that this does not contradict climate change: “So-called blocking weather patterns are increasing significantly—the weather remains constant for longer periods than before. This increases the potential for them to become more extreme,” says Ohms. While the summer of 2025 was too wet, this year’s summer is 43 percent too dry. In some regions, the situation was even more dire: In Wels, for example, there was an 87 percent deficit, and in Steyr, precipitation was 91 (!) percent below normal.