Special hammer on hand
How Professional the Jewelry Heist at the Museum Was
Following the heist at a Vienna museum, the investigation continues in full swing. Meanwhile, new, explosive details are coming to light. A “Krone” on-site report from the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna, the day after the spectacular heist.
Where the multi-million-euro diamond necklace from the prestigious Parisian brand “Van Cleef & Arpels” once sparkled, only a sketch now serves as a reminder of the exorbitantly expensive piece of jewelry that once adorned a queen—the paper hangs alone in a display case in the special exhibition. There is still no trace of the two perpetrators.
Easy Pickings Despite Bulletproof Glass
The “Krone” has since been able to uncover more details about how the theft unfolded: The necklace was on display behind bulletproof glass for the special exhibition “Masterpieces.” The two men paid for their admission tickets and—as reported —strolled through the museum on Stubenring as “ordinary” visitors. Then things happened in rapid succession.
Struck 40 Times with a Diamond Tip
Using a special hammer they had brought with them, the duo deliberately struck the centimeter-thick bulletproof glass more than 40 times until it gave way. The whole incident lasted less than a minute, as shown by surveillance camera footage. This means the men must have trained specifically for the robbery and obtained a special hammer—presumably with a diamond tip. They then specifically targeted the breathtaking necklace from the luxury jeweler, which is a favorite among royalty and celebrities from around the world.
Real professionals at work, one with a firearm
Then the apparently well-trained thieves fled on foot toward the city park. A large contingent of law enforcement officers arrived on the scene immediately. Police dogs were also deployed. According to the current state of the investigation, at least one of the suspects is believed to be armed with a real firearm.
The professional modus operandi resembles that of the notorious Pink Panther Clan. The police are still asking for tips at 01/31310-33800.
MAK Director
, issued the following statement: “On-site security services were contracted out to an external security provider. Since one of the perpetrators was armed, the security personnel’s top priority was to safely evacuate visitors from the exhibition halls and avoid a direct confrontation with the perpetrators,” explains MAK Director General Lilli Hollein.
The secret behind the jewelry
The piece is set with 673 diamonds. It was commissioned by the Egyptian royal family. It was worn by Egyptian Queen Nazli in 1939 at the wedding of her daughter Fawzia to the Iranian Crown Prince and later Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
In 2015, the expensive piece went under the hammer at Sotheby’s auction house in New York and was sold for $4.3 million (3.7 million euros). The former queen, having fallen on hard times, was later forced to sell her jewelry.
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