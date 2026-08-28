How Professional the Jewelry Heist at the Museum Was

Struck 40 Times with a Diamond Tip

Using a special hammer they had brought with them, the duo deliberately struck the centimeter-thick bulletproof glass more than 40 times until it gave way. The whole incident lasted less than a minute, as shown by surveillance camera footage. This means the men must have trained specifically for the robbery and obtained a special hammer—presumably with a diamond tip. They then specifically targeted the breathtaking necklace from the luxury jeweler, which is a favorite among royalty and celebrities from around the world.