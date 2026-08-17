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A Coincidence During the Internship

When the Great-Grandson (18) Cares for His Great-Grandmother (90)

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17.08.2026 11:20
Hannah Hagn with her great-grandmother Juliane Daller at the hospital.
Hannah Hagn with her great-grandmother Juliane Daller at the hospital.(Bild: OÖG)
Porträt von Lisa Stockhammer
Von Lisa Stockhammer

Hannah Hagn, an 18-year-old from the Innviertel region, is currently completing her nursing internship at Schärding Hospital. And suddenly, someone she recognized showed up on her ward—a remarkable coincidence.

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There are encounters you just can’t plan. And sometimes life simply writes beautiful stories—one such story unfolded at Schärding Hospital. Eighteen-year-old Hannah Hagn is currently training to become a nursing assistant. During her internship in the acute geriatric and remobilization unit, the student suddenly had an unexpected encounter.

Hagn is passionate about her future career as a nurse. She was overjoyed to see her ...
Hagn is passionate about her future career as a nurse. She was overjoyed to see her great-grandmother at the hospital.(Bild: OÖG)
Before the accident, the sprightly senior enjoyed being active in the garden—and is already ...
Before the accident, the sprightly senior enjoyed being active in the garden—and is already spending a lot of time outdoors again.(Bild: OÖG)

A very special name appeared on the ward: Juliane Daller, 90 years old—Hannah’s great-grandmother. She had suffered a femoral neck fracture and had to be treated in the hospital for an extended period. For Hannah Hagn, she was a regular patient—and yet, at the same time, anything but. “Of course, I took care of all the patients equally. But whenever I had a little time in the afternoon, I’d pop in to see my great-grandmother,” said Hagn, happy to have the chance to be there for her.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, stock.adobe.com)

“Something Very Special”
For her, too, this chance encounter was something special: “Everyone at the hospital was very friendly and took great care of me. But when Hannah stopped by, that was, of course, something very special. I was always so happy when she did.” A spokesperson for Schärding Hospital said: “Encounters like these show that a hospital is far more than just a place for medical care. It’s where people in very different stages of life come together.”

What would you like to see more of?

“More of This” is a series featuring stories about all the positive things happening in our country that usually receive far too little attention. For ideas that inspire. For people who show how it can be done. Have you experienced, seen, or heard something that made you think, “We need more of this!”? Then please send us all the details to lisa.stockhammer@kronenzeitung.at

A Passion for the Nursing Profession
Daller is now back home in Suben and has recovered well from her fall. And Hannah? She’s already certain she wants to stay in nursing: “I really love this profession.” And you can tell just by looking at her. It’s wonderful when young people like this are so passionate about a job—especially one where there’s already a shortage of workers. We definitely need more of this!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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