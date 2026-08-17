When the Great-Grandson (18) Cares for His Great-Grandmother (90)

A very special name appeared on the ward: Juliane Daller, 90 years old—Hannah’s great-grandmother. She had suffered a femoral neck fracture and had to be treated in the hospital for an extended period. For Hannah Hagn, she was a regular patient—and yet, at the same time, anything but. “Of course, I took care of all the patients equally. But whenever I had a little time in the afternoon, I’d pop in to see my great-grandmother,” said Hagn, happy to have the chance to be there for her.