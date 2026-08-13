Complaint Filed Against Walter Ruck and Michael Ludwig

“Can you think of anything?”

The public prosecutor’s office is not providing any details about the content of the complaint. What could it be about? According to information from the “Krone,” statements made by Ruck regarding the new Meidling Trauma Center (formerly the Meidling Accident Hospital) could play a role. The former president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce is said to have told a group of men that a city councilwoman had wanted to hold an architectural competition before the renovation began.