Dry Danube: EU Member State Shuts Down Nuclear Power Plant Completely!

Lucky Austria

The drought is also causing problems for Austria’s hydroelectric power plants. Due to low water levels, some turbines have had to be shut down, resulting in reduced electricity production. However, output has fallen by only one-third. The reason for this is geography: In Austria, the Danube has a drop of 170 meters over just 290 kilometers. This head is what makes hydroelectric power plants possible in the first place. East of Bratislava toward the Black Sea, the river flows much more gently.