EU Performance Review: Who Skips Sessions Most Often and Who Talks the Most

Who Speaks the Most

What stands out: ÖVP delegation leader Reinhold Lopatka has the most to say. Since the start of the legislative session in July 2024, he has spoken 111 times. Close on his heels is NEOS representative Helmut Brandstätter with 109 speeches. In third place is ÖVP Representative Lukas Mandl with 92. After that, there’s already a significant gap: SPÖ representative Hannes Heide has given 60 speeches, and FPÖ representative Petra Steger, 43. Thomas Waitz of the Greens and Andreas Schieder of the SPÖ are tied at 40 each.