The Dog Days Are Coming: Here’s What the Forecasts Say

Summer-like warmth in the Vienna area

And how will the weather develop here in the coming days? “This week, following the passage of a front accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, a cool northwesterly flow will set in today, and temperatures will gradually drop. At times, it will even be slightly cooler than usual for this time of year in some regions,” says Wölflingseder. However, it will remain summery and warm in the Vienna area, with highs between 25 and 27 degrees.