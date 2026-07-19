"Krone" Festival Interview
“You Have to Be at 100 Percent”
Hardly any other singer embodies warmth, down-to-earthness, and good cheer quite like Simone Stelzer. For many years now, the Styrian-by-choice has been delighting Schlager fans with her unmistakable voice and her hits. On August 21, she’ll bring that same energy to the “Krone” Festival at the Urfahraner Marktgelände. The queen of schlager took some time for a relaxed chat with “Krone.”
“Krone”: Simone, the last time you were at the Urfahraner Markt—almost exactly where the ORF party stage is set up for the “Krone” Festival—not only performing on stage but also helping tap the first keg of beer, you set a special record. How do you look back on that today?
Simone Stelzer: That was a very special experience. I’m still not entirely sure if someone wasn’t trying to play a prank on me. But in the end, it took me 25 strikes before the beer started flowing—which, of course, caused a lot of laughter.
Would you take part in the beer tapping again if you were asked?
Of course. I’d definitely give it another try. If it didn’t quite work out again, I’d just pass the mallet along.
You’ve performed in Linz time and again over the past few years—what do you particularly like about the city?
I always enjoy coming back to Linz. The city has a great mix of culture, zest for life, and coziness. I also especially love the warmth of the people here. You’re greeted with incredible friendliness and feel right at home immediately. Add to that the beautiful location on the Danube—it just has a charm all its own. And of course, I also really love the Pöstlingberg.
What kind of music do you personally listen to—mostly Schlager?
Schlager, but not exclusively. I also really like pop music and am a big fan of Italian music. I’m especially fond of the old Italian classics. I’ve even put together my own playlists for them, which I play almost constantly when I’m on vacation. This music instantly puts me in a summer mood, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Basically, I listen to anything that puts me in a good mood and touches me emotionally.
Do you have a hobby that many of your fans might not even know about?
There’s probably not much people don’t know about me. I’ve tried a few things—skating, for example, or tennis. But I’ve realized that the things you learned and did when you were young are the ones you come back to later in life. Starting all over again is pretty tedious. That’s why I’ve gone back to doing classical gymnastics. I’ve always done that. It just keeps you flexible.
Many people wonder if you have a secret to staying so fit all the time?
I think I’ve always had a certain amount of discipline. Our profession demands it, too. You have to stay in shape for the stage. Many people don’t even realize that you really have to be at 100 percent out there. That’s why you always have to take time to work on yourself and stay in shape. That’s what I do, too. I even have a little time off this week, and then I’ll be back at full strength.
What can your fans look forward to at this year’s “Krone” Festival?
A “best-of” program featuring my favorite covers and songs. And, of course, lots of positive vibes and energy. For me, it’s exactly this closeness to the audience that makes live performances so special. I’m really looking forward to it!
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