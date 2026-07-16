Fears of an Environmental Disaster at a Waste Tire Landfill

Clearance Was Mandated

Background: At the end of 2024, the company applied to have the cleanup of the tire storage site—which had been mandated by authorities as early as 2011—canceled and instead to leave the contaminated site permanently in the ground. “The authorities’ decision may fall within the current legal framework. But that doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do from an environmental policy perspective. If a company can replace a cleanup that’s already been mandated with simply securing the landfill, then the federal legal framework governing this must be urgently revised,” Kaineder demands.