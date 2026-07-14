Several locations haven’t been this dry since 1885

This Much Precipitation Is Missing

According to the climatologist, the particular dryness in certain parts of the country is problematic. Precipitation deficits in the first half of 2026 ranged between 30 and 40 percent, and in the east even reached up to 50 percent. “To make up for the precipitation that has been missing in Austria since the beginning of the year, an additional average of about 160 liters per square meter would need to fall nationwide in the coming weeks. In other words, we’re missing the precipitation equivalent to one full summer month plus another third of a summer month,” Orlik explained.