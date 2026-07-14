An Increase in Funding
Political parties received more than 30 million euros
The debates over the budget austerity measures passed by the National Council just a few days ago have barely died down, yet the latest funding report from the State of Upper Austria shows that the urge to save has not yet reached the local political parties. Last year, they treated themselves to what were, in some cases, quite generous increases in funding.
As shown by the State of Upper Austria’s funding report—which is available online and has been made significantly more transparent this year—the six state parliamentary parties received approximately 28.75 million euros in funding last year. In addition, 1.51 million euros went to the state parliamentary caucuses. The parties’ educational institutions also received generous subsidies—in some cases from different state ministries.
Party funding rose by a total of 2.9 percent, with the ÖVP receiving by far the largest share at 11.54 million. The SPÖ followed with just under 6.03 million euros. The FPÖ received a good 5.54 million, and the Greens 3.39 million euros. The MFG received 1.34 million, and the Neos just under 910,000 euros.
7.5 Percent Increase for State Parliamentary Clubs
Funding for state parliament caucuses saw a substantial increase of 7.5 percent. The ÖVP caucus received just over 585,000 euros, while the FPÖ caucus received approximately 292,500 euros. The SPÖ caucus received around 301,300 euros, while the Greens’ caucus received just under 191,800 euros. The MFG faction received just under 79,800 euros, and the Neos caucus received slightly less than 54,800 euros.
The ÖVP also led the way in funding for the parties’ educational institutions, with 1.32 million euros. The majority of this—942,000 euros—came from the department headed by Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) and went to the ÖVP’s educational academy. Meanwhile, funding for the blue party’s educational institutions saw a decrease, with 720,000 euros received instead of 940,000 euros (2024).
Less for the Greens, More for the SPÖ
Green educational institutions also received less in 2025 than in the previous year: 387,000 euros instead of 376,000 euros. The red educational institutions recorded an increase of about 44,000 euros, totaling around 652,000 euros. Funding for Neos and MFG institutions remained flat.
Speaking of NEOS: In response to the state’s report, the party’s state spokesperson, Felix Eypeltauer, called for party funding to be “frozen” and for the automatic inflation adjustment in the 2027 state budget to be suspended: He had proposed a joint motion with the ÖVP and SPÖ to that effect, but: “Neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ was willing to submit this motion jointly.”
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