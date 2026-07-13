8,000 Euro Pay Raise for WKÖ Division Head

Circumvention of the 4.2 Percent Pay Cut

The pay raise to over 160,000 euros was actually supposed to happen without much fanfare. Originally, the Chamber of Commerce had planned to raise the salaries of all employees—including the managing directors—by 4.2 percent. However, following a massive wave of criticism, the Chamber backtracked, and so the agreed-upon amount of 160,000 euros gross per year did not come about without some maneuvering. The Chamber still granted Landrichtinger the raise—albeit via a small detour, which actually resulted in an increase of more than 4.2 percent.