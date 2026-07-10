In a gun-free zone
Dispute Over a Girl: 12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Friends
A young Syrian boy (12) wanted to go on a date with a girl. Her brother didn’t like that at all. They met in a Vienna park to talk it out. There, the 12-year-old pulled out a knife and injured three fellow Syrians (ages 14, 15, and 16). One victim had to undergo emergency surgery.
Dramatic scenes unfolded on Thursday evening at 7:20 p.m. in Wielandpark in Vienna’s Favoriten district. The green oasis is located in the middle of the gun-free zone. Nevertheless, a young Syrian boy brought his knife with him when he arranged to meet three boys (ages 14, 15, and 16). One of them was the brother of the girl the 12-year-old wanted to meet.
Emergency medical helicopter called in
A violent altercation quickly broke out. During the fight, the boy, who was in love, pulled out a knife and injured his three opponents. One of the victims (15) suffered life-threatening injuries to his chest. An emergency medical helicopter even had to be called in. The 15-year-old was flown to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
The two other victims also suffered stab and cut wounds; after receiving first aid, they were also taken to the hospital.
Stopped by WEGA officers; folding knife seized
The suspected assailant fled immediately after the incident. However, he was ultimately unable to escape the police: WEGA officers were able to apprehend the fugitive on Laaer-Berg-Straße during an immediate manhunt. Although the young suspect had thrown away the suspected weapon—a folding knife—while fleeing, it was found and seized.
The minor was initially taken to the police station and was subsequently handed over to his legal guardians, according to the police. The investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.