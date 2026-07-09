Who will win the race?
World Cup: This country is the top favorite to win the title!
Eight teams are still in the running for the World Cup title—but which nation is the clear favorite? According to Opta’s supercomputer, France currently has the best chance.
France’s star-studded offense, led by Kylian Mbappé, faces Morocco today (10 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at live ticker) in the quarterfinals. The African champions are out for revenge against the “Equipe Tricolore” for their semifinal loss (0–2) four years ago. Nevertheless, the French go into the match as the clear favorites.
In addition to convincing performances, France also survived a brutal match against Paraguay in the round of 16. With 27.3 percent, they remain the top favorite to win the World Cup title.
A clash of favorites in the semifinals?
Spain follows behind with 21.3 percent. The team that defeated Austria has yet to concede a goal in this World Cup. If Spain beats Belgium and France defeats Morocco, the two World Cup favorites will face off directly in the semifinals.
In addition to Spain and France, Argentina (17.3 percent) and England (16.5 percent) also have good chances of winning the title. While the “Albiceleste,” led by superstar Lionel Messi, faces the surprise team from Switzerland, the “Three Lions” must take on Norway.
Will the underdogs pull off a surprise?
According to the supercomputer, Erling Haaland and Co. have a 6.6 percent chance ofpulling offa major upset. Switzerland, Morocco, and Belgium enter the knockout stage as major underdogs, each with around three percent. But every soccer fan knows that a World Cup is always good for surprises…
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