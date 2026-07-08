“Big Bang Scenario”: Vienna Puts the Parent-Child Pass on Hold

SPÖ State Secretary Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig had some strong words to say: “Digitization is key if we want to bring our healthcare system into the future. Austria has urgent ground to make up in this area. That’s why we can’t afford any delays.” Shortly afterward, she announced exactly that: a delay of a full year. “But we also can’t afford to jeopardize trust in such an important project because it doesn’t work reliably in practice,” she added.