Deceased Retiree Walled In: Arrest Made!

Extradition documents submitted

Investigations, including into possible social security fraud, were subsequently conducted at full speed. On Tuesday, Nina Bussek, spokesperson for the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed an arrest in Dubai. An extradition request is also said to have been filed and forwarded to Dubai. “We know from the embassy that the arrest took place,” said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office. Beyond that, no further information is available from law enforcement authorities.