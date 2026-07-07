Victim Missing for a Long Time
Deceased Retiree Walled In: Arrest Made!
Following the discovery of a mummified body in Münchendorf (Lower Austria), an arrest has now been made. The woman’s son is said to have been arrested by police in Dubai. As reported, an elderly retiree was found dead inside the walls of her home.
The severely decomposed body of the elderly woman was—as previously reported—discovered on May 28 inside a wall of the house. The victim had been encased in concrete there. The woman’s relatives in Vienna had raised the alarm.
The fire department responded and forced open the front door; cadaver dogs immediately picked up the scent. Investigators then made the horrific discovery in a wall near the staircase leading to the basement.
The victim had not been seen for a long time. Only the elderly woman’s son had been staying at the house from time to time, but he is said to have since moved abroad.
Extradition documents submitted
Investigations, including into possible social security fraud, were subsequently conducted at full speed. On Tuesday, Nina Bussek, spokesperson for the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed an arrest in Dubai. An extradition request is also said to have been filed and forwarded to Dubai. “We know from the embassy that the arrest took place,” said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office. Beyond that, no further information is available from law enforcement authorities.
According to “Heute,” the woman’s 57-year-old son is said to have been arrested while leaving Dubai.
The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office had ordered an autopsy of the body. The results are still not available, according to Bussek.
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