Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Victim Missing for a Long Time

Deceased Retiree Walled In: Arrest Made!

Nachrichten
07.07.2026 10:06
Investigators found the mummified body in this house.
Investigators found the mummified body in this house.(Bild: Martina Münzer)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

Following the discovery of a mummified body in Münchendorf (Lower Austria), an arrest has now been made. The woman’s son is said to have been arrested by police in Dubai. As reported, an elderly retiree was found dead inside the walls of her home. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The severely decomposed body of the elderly woman was—as previously reported—discovered on May 28 inside a wall of the house. The victim had been encased in concrete there. The woman’s relatives in Vienna had raised the alarm.

The fire department responded and forced open the front door; cadaver dogs immediately picked up the scent. Investigators then made the horrific discovery in a wall near the staircase leading to the basement.

Investigators found the mummified body in this house.
Investigators found the mummified body in this house.(Bild: Martina Münzer)

The victim had not been seen for a long time. Only the elderly woman’s son had been staying at the house from time to time, but he is said to have since moved abroad.

Extradition documents submitted
Investigations, including into possible social security fraud, were subsequently conducted at full speed. On Tuesday, Nina Bussek, spokesperson for the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed an arrest in Dubai. An extradition request is also said to have been filed and forwarded to Dubai. “We know from the embassy that the arrest took place,” said the spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office. Beyond that, no further information is available from law enforcement authorities.

According to “Heute,” the woman’s 57-year-old son is said to have been arrested while leaving Dubai.

The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office had ordered an autopsy of the body. The results are still not available, according to Bussek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
07.07.2026 10:06
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf