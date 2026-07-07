“Walter said, ‘I’ve lost my nerve.’”

Faced off against his stepson in district court

Everyone knew: Walter S. and his stepson didn’t get along. On Wednesday, they were set to face each other in district court. Among other things, the retiree is alleged to have forged his stepson’s signature in connection with a carport. In addition to the alleged forgery, the case also involved a building log—for which he would have had until 2030 to comply—as well as the locking of the garden gate.