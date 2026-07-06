World Cup Over for the U.S.
Quarterfinals! Belgium defies Trump’s intervention
In the end, not even Donald Trump’s phone call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino could save the U.S. from defeat in the Round of 16. While Belgium advances to the World Cup quarterfinals following a 4-1 victory, the last of the three host nations must now pack its bags...
Following Canada and Mexico, the third host nation of this World Cup has also been eliminated in the Round of 16. Despite some inconsistent performances leading up to this point, Belgium can continue to dream. On Friday, European champion Spain will face Coach Rudi Garcia’s team in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles.
Balogun in the Starting Lineup, Belgium Motivated
After discussions about his inclusion right up until kickoff, Balogun was, unsurprisingly, in the starting lineup. The Monaco forward had emerged as one of the host nation’s strongest players over the course of the tournament. His “pardon”—following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino—sparked anger and bewilderment among soccer experts. Belgium’s soccer federation had reacted with disbelief to the decision and announced further legal action. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, called it a fair decision. To cut to the chase: Balogun was not a factor in the match.
Given the backstory, the Belgian team clearly went into the game highly motivated. Less than ten minutes in, the majority of the 66,925 spectators at the Seattle Seahawks’ football stadium fell silent for the first time. Nicolas Raskin, who had been moved into Belgium’s starting lineup, left three Americans in his wake with a quick burst of speed in the penalty area, and De Ketelaere finished the play in the middle. The lead was well-deserved at that point. Timothy Castagne had already aimed for the top corner after just 45 seconds, forcing U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese to make a spectacular save. Youri Tielemans missed another chance. For the Belgians, not only Jeremy Doku but also veteran stars Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku were on the bench. A bitter blow for the Belgians was the loss of midfielder Amadou Onana due to a knee injury.
A Frenetic Back-and-Forth
Things weren’t going well for the U.S. team. Still, the score was 1–1 after half an hour of play. Balogun drew a free kick, and Tillman took the shot from about 20 meters out. Thibaut Courtois had no chance against the deflected shot. While the fans in the stands were still celebrating, a cold shower followed. Leandro Trossard crossed the ball, and De Ketelaere outjumped U.S. captain Tim Ream in the header duel—Belgium’s lead was restored thanks to the Atalanta Bergamo forward’s brace. Neither Balogun nor Christian Pulisic were very visible. It wasn’t until the 45th minute that the forward made a dangerous run in front of the goal following a long throw-in.
After the break, the U.S. came out of the locker room with intensity. Belgium defended deep, but still managed to add to their lead in the midst of the home team’s strongest spell following a mistake by Freese. The goalkeeper came off his line to meet a long ball to De Ketelaere, but the Belgian got his foot in the way as the keeper attempted to clear it. Vanaken slotted the ball past Ream into the empty net. The injured Pulisic had to leave the field immediately afterward, and the U.S. momentum was gone. There were still chances for a thrilling finish. Sebastian Berhalter shot just wide (79'), then Balogun broke free, but Courtois was unbeatable (82'). So Belgium scored again: Substitute Lukaku capitalized on another defensive error to seal the victory.
“Everyone could see from the start that we didn’t get into the game. We were never really in it. Even when we scored, we conceded a goal on the very next play,” said U.S. coach Pochettino, frustrated with his team’s performance. “Belgium was better; it just wasn’t our day,” said the Argentine. “That was never the kind of performance we’re capable of.”
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