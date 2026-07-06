Quarterfinals! Belgium defies Trump’s intervention

After the break, the U.S. came out of the locker room with intensity. Belgium defended deep, but still managed to add to their lead in the midst of the home team’s strongest spell following a mistake by Freese. The goalkeeper came off his line to meet a long ball to De Ketelaere, but the Belgian got his foot in the way as the keeper attempted to clear it. Vanaken slotted the ball past Ream into the empty net. The injured Pulisic had to leave the field immediately afterward, and the U.S. momentum was gone. There were still chances for a thrilling finish. Sebastian Berhalter shot just wide (79'), then Balogun broke free, but Courtois was unbeatable (82'). So Belgium scored again: Substitute Lukaku capitalized on another defensive error to seal the victory.