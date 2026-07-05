Why the States Are the Secret Budget Winners

“A lot of trust has been destroyed,” criticized Governor Thomas Stelzer after he and his counterparts reached an agreement with the federal government on reducing non-wage labor costs. Salzburg Governor Karoline Edtstadler lamented the finance minister’s “take it or leave it” approach. For a long time, the states resisted helping to finance the agreed-upon reduction in non-wage labor costs. They argued that since the federal government had mandated the cuts, it should now also finance the relief. However, a look at the numbers shows that the states are actually recording some additional revenue “thanks” to the dual budget.