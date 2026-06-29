Since the 2014 Final
Germans are hoping: Will a World Cup nightmare streak end today?
Ahead of their Round of 16 match against Paraguay (today at 10:30 p.m. – follow the live updates here), Germany is hoping to put an end to a World Cup nightmare run. That’s because, since their triumph in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, the DFB squad has not played a single World Cup match without conceding a goal.
Following the loss in their final group stage match against Ecuador (1–2), concerns among many DFB fans and experts have grown once again. Many even fear an embarrassing first-round exit against Paraguay.
Will the defense be more solid?
National team coach Julian Nagelsmann and his team, on the other hand, are looking forward to the start of the knockout stage with greater optimism. Above all, they hope that the defense will remain flawless this time around.
DFB Record Since the 2014 World Cup Final
2018
- Germany – Mexico 0–1
- Germany – Sweden 2–1
- Germany – South Korea 0–2
2022
- Germany – Japan 1–2
- Germany – Spain 1–1
- Germany – Costa Rica 4–2
2026
- Germany – Curaçao 7–1
- Germany – Ivory Coast 2–1
- Germany – Ecuador 1–2
After all, since the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina (1:0 in extra time), the DFB team has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of its subsequent nine World Cup matches and has always conceded at least one goal. Let’s see if that changes today.
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