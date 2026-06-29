Court Halts Ryanair’s Extra Fees

At first, the flight ticket seems like a bargain—but just a few clicks on your phone later, you’re often in for a surprise. Especially with low-cost airlines like Ryanair, extra fees are charged for check-in, boarding passes, as well as for infants and mandatory family seats. “Many people are disappointed but continue with the booking process anyway because it would be too much of a hassle to start over,” say consumer advocates. Starting in mid-September, however, this will come to an end—at least for bookings made within Austria.